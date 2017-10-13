Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 10:52pm IST

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister hit his car. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister hit his car. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition run after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition run after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Riot policemen attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot police officers detain a supporter of the Kenyan National Super Alliance opposition coalition, during a demonstration in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Riot police officers detain a supporter of the Kenyan National Super Alliance opposition coalition, during a demonstration in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot police fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot police fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition kicks a teargas canister fired by police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A supporter of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition kicks a teargas canister fired by police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Riot police detain a man during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Riot police detain a man during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A man suspected of stealing is accosted by supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man suspected of stealing is accosted by supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A riot policeman fires tear gas to disperse protesters in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A riot policeman fires tear gas to disperse protesters in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot police hold their weapons during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot police hold their weapons during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot police stand guard in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Riot police stand guard in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones on supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones on supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones at supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones at supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi....more

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance wears oranges during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance wears oranges during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition react to riot police firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition react to riot police firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition run as riot police fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition run as riot police fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
