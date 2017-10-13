Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister hit his car. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition run after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot policemen attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police officers detain a supporter of the Kenyan National Super Alliance opposition coalition, during a demonstration in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot police fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition kicks a teargas canister fired by police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Riot police detain a man during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man suspected of stealing is accosted by supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman fires tear gas to disperse protesters in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police hold their weapons during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police stand guard in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones on supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones at supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi....more
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance wears oranges during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition react to riot police firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition run as riot police fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car
A Kenyan opposition politician's after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest in Nairobi.
Profile of Rohingya refugees: Cathal McNaughton
Photos of Rohingya refugees taken by Reuters' chief India photographer in Bangladesh.
India this week
Our top pictures this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.