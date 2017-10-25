Edition:
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shout in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Opposition supporters adjust a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga set barricades on fire as one of them holds up a stone during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a stone during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
An injured man who medics say was shot by live fire during a protest of supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is treated in a clinic in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga throws stones during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Riot policemen are deployed to disperse a protest by supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Opposition supporters stop a man on a motorbike in front of burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran. Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A photographer runs for cover after policemen fired tear gas at a convoy of opposition politicians and supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga ride on motorcycles at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
An injured protester lies on a stretcher during a protest by supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga carries a slingshot at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, throws stones during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
An opposition supporter gestures in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
An opposition supporter holds up a copy of a banknote carrying a picture of opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Riot policemen are deloyed to disperse a protest by supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
