Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more
Israeli forces run towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli border police officer runs towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Female Palestinian Islamic jihad militants take part in a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian girl is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli policeman during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Kolkata, India December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian shouts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli border police officers walk in front of a burned barricade during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian protesters throw at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man covers his face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Palestinian holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian moves a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A protester reacts during the demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
