Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 31, 2017 | 2:05am IST

Puerto Rico in the dark

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
1 / 13
A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
2 / 13
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 13
People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 13
People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 13
A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
6 / 13
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
7 / 13
A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
8 / 13
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
9 / 13
A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 13
A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
11 / 13
A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
12 / 13
A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Next Slideshows

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

30 Oct 2017
Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to...

30 Oct 2017
Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

30 Oct 2017
Moustaches of India

Moustaches of India

The long and the short of moustaches, also known as moochh in Hindi.

30 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

Moustaches of India

Moustaches of India

The long and the short of moustaches, also known as moochh in Hindi.

Editor Choice Pictures

Editor Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oddly India

Oddly India

Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast