Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 15, 2018 | 7:15am IST

Pyeongchang fans

Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 24
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
2 / 24
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 24
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 24
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 24
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo
Close
6 / 24
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 24
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 24
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 24
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
11 / 24
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 24
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
14 / 24
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
16 / 24
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 24
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 24
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 24
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 24
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 24
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 24
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 24
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Next Slideshows

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

15 Feb 2018
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in...

15 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

15 Feb 2018
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

14 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Highlights from day seven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast