Pyeongchang fans
Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
