Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz of Germany react during the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari of Italy fall after the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke of Germany train for the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi celebrate winning gold in the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brady Leman of Canada competes with Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland, Armin Niederer of Switzerland and Filip Flisar of Slovenia in the freestyle skiing cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kim Bo-Reum, Ji Woo Park and Seon-Yeong Noh of South Korea compete in the speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts after the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Athletes compete in the bobsleigh finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the short track speed skating 3000m. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Evgenia Medvedeva, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs in the ladies single short prorgam. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dietmar Noeckler of Italy in action during the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Maria Sotskova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, falls during the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Greta Small of Australia competes in the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yevgenia Dyupina and Anna Shokhina react during their hockey game against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Jean Frederic Chapuis of France, Francois Place of France and Dave Duncan of Canada compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mateusz Luty, Krzysztof Tylkowski, Lukasz Miedzik and Grzegorz Kossakowski of Poland train for the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Skip Eunjung Kim of South Korea delivers the stone during their round robin match against Denmark. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Broc Little of U.S. in action in front of the net against Czech Republic in men's ice hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool
Alberto Maffei of Italy has a nosebleed after the men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicole Schott of Germany performs in the ladies single short track. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Anna Hasselborg of Sweden reacts during women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Peetu Piiroinen of Finland competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kalle Jarvilehto of Finland competes in the big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Drazen Silic, Mate Mezulic, Benedikt Nikpalj and Antonio Zelic of Croatia train in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christopher Spring, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Neville Wright of Canada train in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Nadia Fanchini of Italy competes in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. falls in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway reacts after her run in women's downhill alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Cho-hi of South Korea celebrate after beating Olympic Athletes from Russia in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Anita Oestlund of Sweden reacts to her score in the women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Jan Kolar of the Czech Republic (L) and goalie Pavel Francouz talk before the game against the U.S. in men's ice hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/David W. Cerny
Mae Berenice Meite of France performs in women's single skate short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Swedish teammates huddle to celebrate after beating China in women's round robin curling. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ryan Stassel of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Seppe Smits of Belgium competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mount Sinabung erupts
The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
The Trudeaus visit India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Trump meets with shooting survivors
President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.