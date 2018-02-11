Edition:
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Mark McMorris of Canada celebrates during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Christian Gow of Canada and Mario Dolder of Switzerland compete in the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund of Norway on the podium after the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Jang Hyeji of South Korea delivers a stone during Mixed Doubles Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Olympic athletes from Russia huddle before their game against Canada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Perrine Laffont of France competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
U.S. players celebrate after Kendall Coyne scored a goal against Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. reacts after his final run at the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Barrett Martineau of Canada trains for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., is flanked by silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada during the flower ceremony after the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Arnd Peiffer of Germany finishes the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Satoko Miyahara of Japan competes during the Figure Skating Team Event Women Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 5000m finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
