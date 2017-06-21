Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.