Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 21, 2017 | 9:35pm IST

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
1 / 15
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
2 / 15
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
3 / 15
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
5 / 15
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool
Close
6 / 15
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
7 / 15
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 15
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
10 / 15
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
11 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
12 / 15
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Close
14 / 15
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Next Slideshows

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

21 Jun 2017
India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

21 Jun 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

20 Jun 2017
After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

19 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast