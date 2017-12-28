Edition:
Race on the beach

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

