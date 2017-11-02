Racing camels in Jordan
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Robot jockeys are seen on camels during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camel owners are seen driving alongside a race track during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Spectators follow the camels during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A race referee is seen at the starting line during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels are seen during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camel owners are seen running alongside a race track during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels are seen during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camel owners are seen driving alongside a race track during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels are seen during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Camels run across a five kilometre racetrack during a camel race in Wadi Rum, Jordan, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
