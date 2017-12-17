Rahul Gandhi takes charge of Congress
Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the forehead of his mother and leader of the party Sonia Gandhi after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi,...more
Rahul Gandhi (C), newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, receives a certificate of election as his mother and leader of the party Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) applaud during a ceremony at the...more
Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, receives a memento from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) as her son and the party's newly elected president Rahul Gandhi looks on after he took charge as the...more
Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses his supporters after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A supporter waves a Congress party flag as the party's newly elected president Rahul Gandhi (unseen) addresses after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf...more
Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, speaks with his mother and leader of the party Sonia Gandhi after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India,...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate before their party's newly-elected president Rahul Gandhi, took charge as the president outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, took charge as the president during a ceremony outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2017....more
