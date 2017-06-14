Edition:
Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

