Ramadan in a time of war
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People gather amidst damaged buildings during Iftar, organized by Adaleh Foundation, in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul bakes bread for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian Army fighter eats their iftar meal in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul eats a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on guard before Iftar in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A displaced Iraqi family from Mosul prepares a simple meal for their Iftar at a refugee camp al-Khazir on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the...
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision...
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.