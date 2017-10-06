Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 11:51pm IST

Raqqa 'sacrificed' to defeat Islamic State

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towards the Islamic State militants who are holed up at a stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
An SDF's fighter stands guard at the weapons manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces guards a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
