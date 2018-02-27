Rare snowfall in Rome
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A statue is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The statue of Saint Peter is pictured during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman throws a snowball as Saint Peter's Basilica dome is seen in the background after a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Saint Angelo Castle is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A traffic light is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Pantheon is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man makes a snowman during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
