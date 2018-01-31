Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong
People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People set up telescopes on the waterfront for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A blue moon rises through clouds in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
