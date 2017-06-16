Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Kate Faehling, an animal care manager, gestures as a rescued swan goes for a swim at the Wild Bird Fund, a non-profit animal medical group, for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife in New York City, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rescued baby birds are fed at the Wild Bird Fund. Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, the Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eugene Oda, a wildlife rehabilitator and veterinary technician, examines a bird. Inside the small medical facility, a team of staff and volunteers tends to hundreds of birds every day, providing food, medicine, care and cleaning. REUTERS/Shannon...more
An injured pigeon walks with a cast on its wing. It is the only facility of its kind in New York City and the Humane Society, ASPCA and other animal rescue organizations bring birds to the Fund for treatment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A rescued bird is examined. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nita Renfrew gives reiki treatment to an injured bird. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Birds are seen inside a fly room. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eugene Oda, a wildlife rehabilitator and veterinary technician, examines a bird. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bird rehabilitators treat wildlife at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bird rehabilitators treat birds at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The incubation room for rescued animals is seen at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baby falcons (American kestrel) are seen inside a cage at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Feeder worms are seen at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Olivia Snarski fills out a form for an inured bird brought to the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Al Salame, a volunteer bird releaser with the Wild Bird Fund, kisses a bird before releasing it to Stuyvesant Town. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bird sits in a tree after being released by Al Salame, a volunteer bird releaser with the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
