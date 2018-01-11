Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 11, 2018 | 12:45pm IST

Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018

Soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform as others watch during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers perform a streching exercise during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders help their colleague to balance on a bike during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A soldier carries his gun as he walks to join others during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A soldier controls the traffic during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers rest after their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

