Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 15, 2017 | 1:35am IST

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
1 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 15
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
3 / 15
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 15
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
5 / 15
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 15
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
7 / 15
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 15
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 15
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 15
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
11 / 15
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 15
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 15
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 15
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

Next Slideshows

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

14 Jul 2017
Floods in Assam

Floods in Assam

Pictures from Assam, where floods have displaced more than a million people and inundated a national park.

14 Jul 2017
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

14 Jul 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast