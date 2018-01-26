Edition:
Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

