Republic Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018....more
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Next Slideshows
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
ASEAN leaders in India
Pictures of ASEAN leaders who will be joining PM Narendra Modi at the Republic Day celebrations.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in India.
Olympic team outfits
Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Flying President Trump
Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.