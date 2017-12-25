Edition:
Ringing in Christmas

Worshippers pray inside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Christian priest performs prayer at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Worshippers attend a Christmas midnight mass at a church in Kochi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man decorates a 210 feet-long (64 meters) cake during Christmas celebrations at a consumer fair in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Worshippers touches a figure of the baby Jesus at a church during the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl kisses a figure of the baby Jesus at a church during the Christmas celebrations in Guwahati, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A policeman stands guard on a roof-top of a church during the Christmas celebrations in New Delhi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Girls wearing Santa Claus hats take a selfie inside a church during the Christmas celebrations in New Delhi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume waves from inside a school bus during a procession as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Participants wearing Santa Claus caps perform during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants wearing Santa Claus caps ride a camel cart during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker cleans a statue of Jesus Christ ahead of Christmas celebrations at a church on the outskirts of Agartala, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A girl wearing Santa Claus-themed headband sells decorative items ahead of Christmas at a market in New Delhi, India December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A vendor wearing a Santa Claus cap waits for customers in a street ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, India, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man dresses as Santa Claus waits to perform along a road in Kolkata, India, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor sells Christmas goodies on a street in Mumbai, India, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man paints a Santa Claus model at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man applies finishing touches to a Santa Claus model at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

