Ringing in Christmas
Worshippers pray inside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Christian priest performs prayer at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Worshippers attend a Christmas midnight mass at a church in Kochi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man decorates a 210 feet-long (64 meters) cake during Christmas celebrations at a consumer fair in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Worshippers touches a figure of the baby Jesus at a church during the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl kisses a figure of the baby Jesus at a church during the Christmas celebrations in Guwahati, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A policeman stands guard on a roof-top of a church during the Christmas celebrations in New Delhi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Girls wearing Santa Claus hats take a selfie inside a church during the Christmas celebrations in New Delhi, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume waves from inside a school bus during a procession as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants wearing Santa Claus caps perform during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Participants wearing Santa Claus caps ride a camel cart during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker cleans a statue of Jesus Christ ahead of Christmas celebrations at a church on the outskirts of Agartala, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A girl wearing Santa Claus-themed headband sells decorative items ahead of Christmas at a market in New Delhi, India December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor wearing a Santa Claus cap waits for customers in a street ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, India, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dresses as Santa Claus waits to perform along a road in Kolkata, India, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor sells Christmas goodies on a street in Mumbai, India, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man paints a Santa Claus model at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man applies finishing touches to a Santa Claus model at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.