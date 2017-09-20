Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 21, 2017 | 5:20am IST

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 20, 2017
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
1 / 48
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 20, 2017
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2 / 48
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 19, 2017
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
3 / 48
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 19, 2017
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4 / 48
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 19, 2017
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
5 / 48
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 18, 2017
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
6 / 48
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 19, 2017
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7 / 48
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 20, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
8 / 48
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 19, 2017
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9 / 48
Gura Mia, 12, a Rohingya refugee boy, who, according to his father, was shot in his hand by the Myanmar army while fleeing, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Gura Mia, 12, a Rohingya refugee boy, who, according to his father, was shot in his hand by the Myanmar army while fleeing, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 20, 2017
Gura Mia, 12, a Rohingya refugee boy, who, according to his father, was shot in his hand by the Myanmar army while fleeing, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
10 / 48
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman rests with her daughter after jostling for aid outside a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman rests with her daughter after jostling for aid outside a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 19, 2017
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman rests with her daughter after jostling for aid outside a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
11 / 48
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
12 / 48
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 17, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
13 / 48
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 16, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
14 / 48
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
15 / 48
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 18, 2017
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
16 / 48
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 18, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
17 / 48
Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 48
A Rohingya refugee waits in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee waits in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

September 17, 2017
A Rohingya refugee waits in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
19 / 48
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 14, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
20 / 48
Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 14, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
21 / 48
Rohingya refugee children carry an old woman in a sling near Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugee children carry an old woman in a sling near Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 13, 2017
Rohingya refugee children carry an old woman in a sling near Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
22 / 48
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 13, 2017
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
23 / 48
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 13, 2017
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
24 / 48
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 10, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
25 / 48
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 10, 2017
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
26 / 48
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 12, 2017
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
27 / 48
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 11, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
28 / 48
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 11, 2017
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
29 / 48
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 07, 2017
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
30 / 48
Rohingya refugees looks on through barbed wire as they wait for boat to cross the border through Naf river in Maungdaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees looks on through barbed wire as they wait for boat to cross the border through Naf river in Maungdaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 08, 2017
Rohingya refugees looks on through barbed wire as they wait for boat to cross the border through Naf river in Maungdaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
31 / 48
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 08, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
32 / 48
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 06, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
33 / 48
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 06, 2017
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
34 / 48
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 06, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
35 / 48
A Rohingya refugee man drinks water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee man drinks water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 05, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man drinks water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
36 / 48
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 06, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
37 / 48
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 06, 2017
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
38 / 48
A group of Rohingya refugees cross a canal after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A group of Rohingya refugees cross a canal after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 02, 2017
A group of Rohingya refugees cross a canal after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
39 / 48
Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an area under Cox's Bazar authority, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an area under Cox's Bazar authority, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

August 30, 2017
Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an area under Cox's Bazar authority, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
40 / 48
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 02, 2017
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
41 / 48
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera as she is temporarily held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in an open area after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera as she is temporarily held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in an open area after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

September 04, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera as she is temporarily held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in an open area after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
42 / 48
Smoke is seen on the Myanmar side of the border from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Simon Lewis

Smoke is seen on the Myanmar side of the border from

Reuters / Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Smoke is seen on the Myanmar side of the border from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Simon Lewis
43 / 48
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
44 / 48
A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child while walking on the muddy road after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child while walking on the muddy road after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 02, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child while walking on the muddy road after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
45 / 48
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
46 / 48
Rohingya refugees rest after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees rest after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 02, 2017
Rohingya refugees rest after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
47 / 48
New Rohingya refugees sit near the Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

New Rohingya refugees sit near the Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
New Rohingya refugees sit near the Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
48 / 48
