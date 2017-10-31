Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugee children sit in a line in the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An exhausted Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee man gives an umbrella to his wife during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee children wait in line to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees shelter under an umbrella. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman take shelter under a tree during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shahijan, 25, a Rohingya refugee holds her 4-day-old son while waiting in a line. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy cries as he waits. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees stand in the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees sit in a line as they wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee child smiles whilst sheltering from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee man walks to pick his belongings during the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
