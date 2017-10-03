Rohingya refugees reach land
A woman collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Shakira, a 22-year-old Rohingya, is helped as refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Arif Ullah, who said his village was burnt down and relatives killed by Myanmar soldiers, comforts his wife Shakira who collapsed from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf,...more
A girl looks at a child resting on his father's chest as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An exhausted woman is carried after a group of Rohingya refugees arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman is helped to the shore as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Ahair, a 17-year-old who said he was shot in the back by Myanmar army as he was trying to escape from his village, waits for assistance after arriving with other Rohingya refugees by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf,...more
Rohingya refugees wade through the water as they arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar carry children toward Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Shakira, 22 years old, collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees are assisted to get off a wooden boat that brought them from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
