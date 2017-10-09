Rohingya's perilous journey
A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee child sleeps in a basket as others walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift stretcher to cross the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees walk through a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman holds a pole while is being carry inside a makeshift stretcher into a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for help in the water as she crosses the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An elderly woman is carried as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees wait in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya woman cries as refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugee men carries an elderly man and a child as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees swim as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she walks after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast
Hurricane Nate, the fourth major storm to strike the United States in less than two months, makes landfall in Mississippi.
Car collides with pedestrians in London
Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital's busiest tourist area.
Aftermath in Las Vegas
Scenes from the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Raqqa 'sacrificed' to defeat Islamic State
The battle to retake Islamic State's de-facto capital has devastated the Syrian city.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.