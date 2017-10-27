Royal cremation for Thai king
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as a royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is transported on a ramp to Funeral Pyre during the Royal Cremation Ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers arrived to take part in a procession to tranfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's of late King Bhumibol from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman prays as she holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer his royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People sit next to a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A procession to transfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives at the Grand Palace after the cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Security personnel are deployed during a funeral procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
Celebrating Chhath Puja
Colourful pictures depicting worship of the Sun god.
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Comic Con
Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Catalonia declares independence
Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.