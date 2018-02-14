Edition:
Wed Feb 14, 2018

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

