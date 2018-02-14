Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
