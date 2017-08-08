Edition:
Russia hosts Army Games

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
