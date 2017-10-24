Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality planning to run against Vladimir Putin in next year's presidential election, attacked his policies on Tuesday but said she would not personally insult him in the campaign because he was a family...more
Sobchak, 35, and the daughter of a former mayor of St Petersburg for whom Putin once worked, said she does not expect to beat Putin, who is a runaway favorite for re-election in March if he chooses to run again. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ksenia Sobchak arrives for a trial of Russian theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was accused of embezzling state funds and placed under house arrest, in Moscow, October 17, 2017. Sobchak said Tuesday that she wants to provide an alternative...more
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L), widow of St. Petersburg's first democratically elected mayor Anatoly Sobchak, Lyudmila Narusova (C) and Sobchak's daughter Kseniya visit the Nikolskoye cemetery to lay flowers at the grave of Anatoly Sobchak in St....more
Opposition leader Ilya Yashin (R) shows a security patch as television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak looks at it as opposition try to set on their own security at protest camp in a boulevard in central Moscow May 10, 2012. She did...more
Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, pictured here July 13, 1999, a reformist Petersburg mayor who hired Putin as an official in City Hall in the 1990s. Sobchak became his mentor. Sobchak lost the mayor's job in a 1996 election. He...more
Ilya Yashin (L) and Ksenia Sobchak, Russian opposition activists and acquaintances of Boris Nemtsov, react as they visit the place where Nemtsov was shot dead in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, has said he...more
Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (R) and Russian opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak visit Independence Square, cradle of the uprising against ousted President Viktor Yanukovuch, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration for fair elections on Novy Arbat Street in central Moscow March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin (R) and Ksenia Sobchak arrive for questioning at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow June 15, 2012. Police showed up on Ksenia Sobchak's doorstep at 8 a.m. in the middle of a sleepy...more
Kseniya Sobchak (R) attends a protest rally called The White Ring with opposition supporters wearing white ribbons and carrying balloons and other white objects while they build a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012....more
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak and Uliana Sergianko (R) arrive for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2011 event in Antibes, France, during the 64th Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Russian socialite Ksenia Sobchak arrives for the opening of the 27th Moscow film festival June 17, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak (R) and rap singer Timati pose on the red carpet as they arrive for Russia's MTV Movie Awards, in central Moscow April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
TV personalities Ksenia Sobchak (L) and Ivan Urgant arrive for the MUZ-TV music awards in Moscow June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
TV personality Ksenia Sobchak presents a creation by Russian designer Denis Simachev in Moscow January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russian television celebrities Kseniya Sobchak (R), Tina Kandelaki (C) and Lera host the opening show of the New Wave international song contest in Jurmala, Latvia July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak (L) and Pavel Volya arrive for the MTV Russia Movie Awards in Barvikha outside Moscow April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
