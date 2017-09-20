Russian war games rattle West
Jet fighters releases flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A vehicle fires during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Crew members operate a Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Multiple rocket launcher systems fire during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Soldiers are seen in a trench as a tank fires during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/Via REUTERS
Belarusian military jets fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
A parachuter descends before landing at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian military vehicles drive during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
Belarusian military jets fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
Smoke rises at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A MiG-29 fighter jet flies during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A tank takes part in the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber flies above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian military helicopters fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
A Belarusian army air defence missile system is seen during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
A view shows turrets of armoured vehicles during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
A Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter transports participants of the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarussian Mi-8 helicopters fly in formation during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A tank fires during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS
Belarussian Mi-8 helicopters fly in formation above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian military vehicles drive during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool
A Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter flies above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
