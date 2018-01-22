Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 10:30pm IST

SAG Awards red carpet

Alison Brie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alison Brie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
1 / 56
1 / 56
Saoirse Ronan (L), Laurie Metcalf and Greta Gerwig (R). REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Saoirse Ronan (L), Laurie Metcalf and Greta Gerwig (R). REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
2 / 56
2 / 56
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
3 / 56
3 / 56
Allison Williams. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Allison Williams. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
4 / 56
4 / 56
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
5 / 56
5 / 56
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Allison Janney. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
6 / 56
6 / 56
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
7 / 56
7 / 56
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
8 / 56
8 / 56
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Halle Berry. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
9 / 56
9 / 56
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
10 / 56
10 / 56
Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
11 / 56
11 / 56
Goldie Hawn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Goldie Hawn. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
12 / 56
12 / 56
Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
13 / 56
13 / 56
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
14 / 56
14 / 56
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
15 / 56
15 / 56
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
16 / 56
16 / 56
Laura Linney. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Laura Linney. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
17 / 56
17 / 56
Elisabeth Moss. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Elisabeth Moss. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
18 / 56
18 / 56
Uzo Aduba. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Uzo Aduba. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
19 / 56
19 / 56
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
20 / 56
20 / 56
Holly Hunter. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Holly Hunter. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
21 / 56
21 / 56
Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
22 / 56
22 / 56
Connie Britton. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Connie Britton. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
23 / 56
23 / 56
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
24 / 56
24 / 56
Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
25 / 56
25 / 56
Natalie Zea. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Natalie Zea. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
26 / 56
26 / 56
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
27 / 56
27 / 56
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
28 / 56
28 / 56
Taryn Manning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Taryn Manning. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
29 / 56
29 / 56
Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
30 / 56
30 / 56
Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
31 / 56
31 / 56
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
32 / 56
32 / 56
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
33 / 56
33 / 56
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
34 / 56
34 / 56
Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
35 / 56
35 / 56
The Cast of Glow. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

The Cast of Glow. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
36 / 56
36 / 56
Larry David. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Larry David. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
37 / 56
37 / 56
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
38 / 56
38 / 56
Steve Carrell, Nancy Carrell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Steve Carrell, Nancy Carrell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
39 / 56
39 / 56
Gary Oldman. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gary Oldman. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
40 / 56
40 / 56
Dave Franco. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dave Franco. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
41 / 56
41 / 56
Milo Ventimiglia. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Milo Ventimiglia. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
42 / 56
42 / 56
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
43 / 56
43 / 56
Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
44 / 56
44 / 56
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
45 / 56
45 / 56
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Renee. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Renee. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
46 / 56
46 / 56
Abbie Cornish. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Abbie Cornish. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
47 / 56
47 / 56
Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
48 / 56
48 / 56
Dacre Montgomery (L), Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Dacre Montgomery (L), Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
49 / 56
49 / 56
Joseph Fiennes, Maria Dolores Dieguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joseph Fiennes, Maria Dolores Dieguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
50 / 56
50 / 56
Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
51 / 56
51 / 56
Maika Monroe and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
52 / 56
52 / 56
Caleb McLaughlin (L) and Marcus Scribner. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Caleb McLaughlin (L) and Marcus Scribner. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
53 / 56
53 / 56
Betty Gilpin. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Betty Gilpin. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
54 / 56
54 / 56
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
55 / 56
55 / 56
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
56 / 56
56 / 56
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...

22 Jan 2018
Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

22 Jan 2018
Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

22 Jan 2018
Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul�s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night.

22 Jan 2018

Olympic team outfits

Olympic team outfits

Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.

Stuck!

Stuck!

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures

Podcast