Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 11:20am IST

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza, WTA Asia Pacific Vice President and Tournament Director Melissa Pine and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
