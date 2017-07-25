Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 11:15pm IST

Santa's summer vacation

People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus ride a roller coaster as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
