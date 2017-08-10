Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out...more

A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out gunmen behind years of attacks on police in the small town of around 30,000 that has been the center of protests by minority Shi'ites against the Sunni government. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

