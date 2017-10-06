Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 5:30am IST

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A shrine is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 16
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 16
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at a road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at a road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at a road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 16
A horse grazes after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A horse grazes after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A horse grazes after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 16
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 16
The skull of a cow is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The skull of a cow is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
The skull of a cow is seen after a forest fire near the village of Serta. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 16
Freshly planted Eucalyptus trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Freshly planted Eucalyptus trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Freshly planted Eucalyptus trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 16
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 16
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Burned traffic signs and trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 16
A banner reading "Thanks Portuguese nation, we are going to revive" is seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A banner reading "Thanks Portuguese nation, we are going to revive" is seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A banner reading "Thanks Portuguese nation, we are going to revive" is seen after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 16
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 16
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at the road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at the road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Flowers in honor of the victims are seen at the road near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 16
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Macao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 16
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 16
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A woodcutter works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 16
A woodcutters works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woodcutters works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A woodcutters works after a forest fire near the village of Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

Next Slideshows

The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

The sale of North Korean artwork, produced by thousands of artists catering to burgeoning demand, is helping Pyongyang raise cash amid sanctions.

05 Oct 2017
Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

04 Oct 2017
Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.

04 Oct 2017
Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries gain a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija.

04 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast