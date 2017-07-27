Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July...more
Palestinians gather inside Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians carry an injured man in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli policeman throws a stun grenade in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Israeli policemen guard a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Stun grenades explode at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Palestinians react as they enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians react as they stand next to Hutta Gate, one of the entrances into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
A man carries watermelon to hand out to Palestinians as part of celebrations marking Israel's removal of all security measures it had installed at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, is carried by Palestinians upon their entry into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the...more
Palestinians celebrate after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man holds a girl during a celebration after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli border police officer guards inside an alley of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian men pray outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
A Palestinian woman prays outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
