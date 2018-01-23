Shah Rukh Khan in Davos
Actor Shah Rukh Khan receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis...more
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the...more
Actor Cate Blanchett, actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Elton John are pictured at the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
