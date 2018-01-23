Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 23, 2018 | 3:00pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan in Davos

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reacts after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
1 / 7
Actor Shah Rukh Khan receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
2 / 7
Actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
3 / 7
Actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
4 / 7
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
5 / 7
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
6 / 7
Actor Cate Blanchett, actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Elton John are pictured at the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
7 / 7
