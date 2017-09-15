Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 15, 2017 | 9:40am IST

Shinzo Abe visits India

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony of a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony of a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony of a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uses headphones to listen to a speech during the ground breaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uses headphones to listen to a speech during the ground breaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uses headphones to listen to a speech during the ground breaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi press a button at the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi press a button at the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi press a button at the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a replica of a brick during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a replica of a brick during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a replica of a brick during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) hugs his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) hugs his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) hugs his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves towards the delegates during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves towards the delegates during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves towards the delegates during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, tie a garland made of cotton thread to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, tie a garland made of cotton thread to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, tie a garland made of cotton thread to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, walk during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, walk during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, walk during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, share a moment during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, share a moment during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, share a moment during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looksat his wife, Akie Abe, after signing the guest book as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looksat his wife, Akie Abe, after signing the guest book as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looksat his wife, Akie Abe, after signing the guest book as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his shoes during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his shoes during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his shoes during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs the guest book as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs the guest book as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs the guest book as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 21
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards a wooden pillar as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards a wooden pillar as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards a wooden pillar as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Next Slideshows

Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

14 Sep 2017
Oil spill off Greek island

Oil spill off Greek island

Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.

13 Sep 2017
Irma's trail of devastation in Florida

Irma's trail of devastation in Florida

Images from Florida following Hurricane Irma.

13 Sep 2017
Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple reveals the new iPhone X and updated products.

13 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast