Shinzo Abe visits India
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony of a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uses headphones to listen to a speech during the ground breaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi press a button at the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a replica of a brick during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) hugs his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves towards the delegates during the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Gandhinagar, India, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, tie a garland made of cotton thread to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, walk during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, share a moment during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looksat his wife, Akie Abe, after signing the guest book as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his shoes during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs the guest book as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards a wooden pillar as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
