Singapore Airshow
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Spectators look at a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG and F-16C fighter aircrafts perform a manuever during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Team in KT-1B aircrafts perform during an aerobatic display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Next Slideshows
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...
Best of Super Bowl LII
The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.
Oddly India
Offbeat, strange and irregular sights caught on camera.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
MORE IN PICTURES
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Israel begins deporting African migrants
Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.