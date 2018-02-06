Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 6, 2018 | 10:45pm IST

Singapore Airshow

Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 20
Spectators look at a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Spectators look at a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Spectators look at a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Close
2 / 20
An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
An Embraer E-190 E2 aircraft featuring a spray painted tiger's face on the nose. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 20
A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Close
4 / 20
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG and F-16C fighter aircrafts perform a manuever during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG and F-16C fighter aircrafts perform a manuever during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG and F-16C fighter aircrafts perform a manuever during an aerobatic display. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Close
5 / 20
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 20
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 20
An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
An Airbus A350-1000. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 20
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-15SG and F-16C aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 20
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s Sukhoi SU-30 MKM perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 20
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 20
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Aerobatic Team KT-1B aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 20
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircraft perform. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 20
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Team in KT-1B aircrafts perform during an aerobatic display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Team in KT-1B aircrafts perform during an aerobatic display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU)'s Jupiter Team in KT-1B aircrafts perform during an aerobatic display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

Next Slideshows

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...

06 Feb 2018
Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

05 Feb 2018
Oddly India

Oddly India

Offbeat, strange and irregular sights caught on camera.

05 Feb 2018
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

05 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast