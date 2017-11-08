Smog engulfs New Delhi
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man uses a piece of cloth to cover his nose as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An airport staff member speaks on his mobile phone as a plane carrying Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, taxis after it landed at Air Force Station Palam on a smoggy day in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal...more
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People cross the road in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Next Slideshows
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Jerusalem's tangled webs
Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.
Belgian royals visit India
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on an official trip to India.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on an official visit to India.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Labor of love French chateau for sale
A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.