Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 8:10pm IST

Smog engulfs New Delhi

People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man uses a piece of cloth to cover his nose as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
An airport staff member speaks on his mobile phone as a plane carrying Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, taxis after it landed at Air Force Station Palam on a smoggy day in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
People cross the road in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man covers his face as he walks to work in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
