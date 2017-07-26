Edition:
Smuggled animals

A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Black spotted freshwater turtles are pictured after they were seized in a raid, at Sindh Wildlife Department in Karachi, Pakistan, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi with 22 of the endangered cockatoos held inside water bottles. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A baby orangutan lies in a plastic crate, after it was seized from a wildlife trafficking syndicate, at a police office in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, November 9, 2015. According to local media, police investigators arrested individuals from a wildlife trafficking syndicate who were attempting to smuggle out three orangutan babies, ranging between 6 to 12 months of age, from their forest in Aceh with the intention of selling them to buyers in Pekanbaru for the price of Rp25 million per orangutan. REUTERS/FB Anggoro/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A veterinarian holds a Mexican tarantula, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
A keeper gives peanut to an orangutan inside a cage shortly after it arrived from Thailand at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, November 12, 2015. Fourteen orangutans smuggled into Thailand illegally were sent back to Indonesia, but the operation was not without incident -- one of the powerful apes tore a wildlife officer's finger off when he tried to put them in cages. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A turtle is seen as Cambodian police officers hand over wild animals to members of the WildAid NGO, after they were recovered from smugglers in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A plastic bag containing thousands of confiscated elvers (young eels) are shown to media at a cargo terminal in Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2012. Airport authorities confiscated some two million elvers, weighing around 949 kg and amounting to 22,000 pesos ($524) per kilo. The elvers were supposed to be shipped to Hong Kong, local media reported. According to Philippine law fingerlings are not to be exported unless for scientific or education purposes. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2012
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, August 10, 2011. The reptile is one of 27 saltwater crocodiles confiscated as they were being smuggled from Central Kalimantan province to Central Java for trade. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2011
Long-tailed macaque babies are seen inside a basket as police seized a truck smuggling them from Vietnam to China, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Rescued baby iguanas are pictured in a cardboard box, in an office of the Ministry of Environment in San Jose, May 25, 2015. Officers from the national police force of Costa Rica rescued 81 iguanas that had been confined to a box at a hotel in San Jose. It is presumed that the captive iguanas were the subject of an exotic pet smuggling, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Security. The Ministry of the Environment rehabilitated the iguanas to a natural habitat today. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A Mexican coyote, that had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen through the bars of an enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
Falcons are seen at the offices of Sindh Wildlife Police after they were seized in Karachi, Pakistan, October 13, 2015. Twenty-two falcons worth one million rupees ($9,600) each were seized by the Rangers paramilitary force after they were discovered during a snap inspection along a toll booth, as they were being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi. The birds were later handed over to Sindh Wildlife Department, reported local media. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Terrapins are seen during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, October 29, 2014. More than 90 turtles, monkeys and parrots were found in plastic bags inside a dumpster, ready to be smuggled into Salvadorean territory. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A slow loris, seized during an operation against illegal wildlife traders, is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a Malayan sun bear cub, seized by the wildlife department during an operation against illegal wildlife traders earlier this month. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A worker holds a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) after unloading it from a truck in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, May 19, 2010. Police said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 71 green turtles for food. The turtles, caught in the waters off Sulawesi Island, have an average weight of 100 kilograms (220 pounds). REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A coati, which had been rescued from a home along with two others of its kind, sits inside its enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
A newborn baby pangolin climbs the walls of a cage in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2011. The Thai custom office showed 175 pangolins they found hidden in a truck heading into Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Tarantulas, shipped by a German national into the United States by mail and confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are shown in this December 3, 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Reuters / Wednesday, January 19, 2011
A serpent eagle sits inside its cage after being seized from illegal traders, at Manila's police district, Philippines, August 18, 2011. Police seized 69 mynah, 17 assorted turtles and a serpent eagle from illegal traders and turned them over to the Manila zoo, according to authorities. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2011
Spider monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
A black rattlesnake, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen inside a plastic cylinder at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
African grey parrots rescued from an illegal trader by Ugandan officials at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border crossing are seen at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Thursday, January 13, 2011
A Pakistan customs official releases a falcon seized during a raid in Karachi, in Kirthar National Park, Pakistan, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2013
