Pictures | Tue Nov 28, 2017 | 1:50am IST

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere arrives to crown her. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Steve Harvey hosts the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes in the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Host Steve Harvey talks with Miss China Roxette Qui after she is selected as the last finalist during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
The first four finalists are selected during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Fergie performs during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Contestants are shown in swimsuits during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (L) of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago (C) and Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp as she is selected as one of the final three contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
First runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez competes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
