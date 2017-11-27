South African crowned Miss Universe
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere arrives to crown her. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steve Harvey hosts the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes in the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Host Steve Harvey talks with Miss China Roxette Qui after she is selected as the last finalist during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The first four finalists are selected during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Fergie performs during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Contestants are shown in swimsuits during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (L) of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago (C) and Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp as she is selected as one of the final three contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
First runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez competes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Indian skylines
Landscapes and changing skylines across India.
India this week
Best of India from this week, in pictures.
Prison beauty pageant in Brazil
Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Robot castle rises in China
Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.