Pictures | Thu Oct 19, 2017

South Africa's boxing grannies

Constance Ngubane, 79-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Gladys Ngwenya, 77-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa, October 12 2017. Picture taken October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Zodwa Thwala, 70-years old, poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Gladys Ngwenya takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Gladys Ngwenya looks on as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Grannies tease each other after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Grannies hold hands as they pray before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Zodwa Thwala poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Constance Ngubane, 79-year old, (L) and 70-year old Zodwa Thwala pose for a photograph as they take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Constance Ngubane ducks as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Constance Ngubane (R) and Gladys Ngwenya chat before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Zodwa Thwala stretches as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Gladys Ngwenya (R) takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Zodwa Thwala exits the ring after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
