Pictures | Thu Oct 12, 2017 | 9:26pm IST

Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona. Police intervened to stop the scuffle when demonstrators threw chairs and cafe tables. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People walk with a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Two parachutists, one with a large Spanish flag, descend during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A man holds a Spanish flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Soldiers take part in a parade during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan Separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Catalan flags are set on fire at an ultra right wing demonstrators' march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People walk with a Spanish, European and Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A police dog rides on the front of a patrol car during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Ultra right wing demonstrators march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Ultra right wing demonstrators make fascist salute during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Four Eurofighter jets take part in a flypast as part of celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
People walk under a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
