Pictures | Wed Mar 7, 2018 | 8:40pm IST

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the country's minority Muslims, officials said, even after the imposition of emergency in the Buddhist-majority island. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the country's minority Muslims, officials said, even after the imposition of emergency in the Buddhist-majority island.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the country's minority Muslims, officials said, even after the imposition of emergency in the Buddhist-majority island. REUTERS/Stringer
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
