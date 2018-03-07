Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop...more

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer

