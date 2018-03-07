Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop...more
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the...more
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
