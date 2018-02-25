Sridevi: 1963-2018
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (L) receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark...more
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney (L), and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai March 27, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
From (L to R), Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim AH/Files
Bollywood star Sridevi during the making of a television serial "Malini Iyer", in Bombay January 15, 2004. REUTERS /Sherwin Crasto /Files
Bollywood star Sridevi checks her make-up during the making of a television serial "Malini Iyer", in Bombay January 15, 2004. REUTERS/ Sherwin Crasto /Files
