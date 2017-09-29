Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 29, 2017 | 8:15pm IST

Stampede in Mumbai

Policemen inspect the site of a stampede at a railway station's pedestrian overbridge in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
A sandle of one of the victims of a stampede is seen below a railway station's pedestrian overbridge in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Crowds of commuters are seen moving along the Elphinstone railway station bridge around the time of a stampede, in Mumbai, September 29, 2017, in this still image taken from social media video. TUSHAR SADAKE/via REUTERS

Crowds of commuters are seen moving along the Elphinstone railway station bridge around the time of a stampede, in Mumbai, September 29, 2017, in this still image taken from social media video. TUSHAR SADAKE/via REUTERS

Policemen inspect the site of a stampede at a railway station's pedestrian overbridge in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Footwear of the victims of a stampede are seen below a railway station's pedestrian overbridge in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives of a stampede victim grieve at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Next Slideshows

Ukraine ammunition depot explodes

Ukraine ammunition depot explodes

Massive explosions at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced 24,000 people to evacuate and dealt a huge blow to Ukraine's combat capability.

29 Sep 2017
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

29 Sep 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best pictures from India this week.

29 Sep 2017
St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

29 Sep 2017

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

