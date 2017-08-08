Stargazers view a lunar eclipse
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A natural gas-fired power plant recently constructed by Siemens is seen during a partial lunar eclipse of the moon in Delimara, outside the village of Marsaxlokk, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A crane is seen while the moon rises during a partial lunar eclipse over Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A partial lunar eclipse is pictured beside a building in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The view of the rising moon during a partial lunar eclipse is distorted by hot air rising from a chimney stacks of an electric power station in Delimara, outside the village of Marsaxlokk, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen in the sky in Baghdad,Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
The moon rises with the earth casting a shadow on it behind a construction crane during a partial lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse behind the chimney stacks of an electric power station in Delimara, outside the village of Marsaxlokk, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
