Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
