Pictures | Sat Dec 9, 2017 | 9:40pm IST

State assembly elections: Gujarat

A woman covers her face as she leaves a polling booth after casting her vote during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A groom signs a register before casting his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard as women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
People stand in queues to cast their votes inside a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Policemen stand guard as women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Devpur village of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A policeman checks identity papers of women as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Panshina village of Surendranagar district December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A woman leaves a polling booth after casting her vote during the first phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Panshina village of Surendranagar district December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
