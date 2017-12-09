State assembly elections: Gujarat
A woman covers her face as she leaves a polling booth after casting her vote during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A groom signs a register before casting his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard as women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stand in queues to cast their votes inside a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Limbdi town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Policemen stand guard as women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of state assembly election in Devpur village of Surendranagar district in Gujarat, India, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman checks identity papers of women as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Panshina village of Surendranagar district December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman leaves a polling booth after casting her vote during the first phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Panshina village of Surendranagar district December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Day of rage
Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.